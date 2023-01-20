Wolf Pack Open First Three-In-Three Set of the Season against Bruins

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open their first set of three games in three days tonight when they welcome the Providence Bruins to town.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season. It is the second of five games at the XL Center. This also marks the third of six meetings in a span of nine games for the Wolf Pack against the Bruins. In fact, tonight's matchup is the third consecutive game in which the Wolf Pack and Bruins have faced off.

The sides split a pair of meetings last weekend, with the Wolf Pack taking a 3-1 decision at the XL Center on Saturday night, and the Bruins a 3-2 overtime verdict in Rhode Island on Sunday.

Matt Rempe scored the game-winning goal on Saturday night, beating Keith Kinkaid 15:28 into the middle stanza to give the Pack a 2-1 lead at the time. Will Cuylle cemented the win with an empty-net goal at 18:54 of the third period.

Tanner Fritz forced overtime on Sunday, scoring a breakaway goal for the Wolf Pack 10:45 into the final period, but Vinni Lettieri's one-timer 26 seconds into overtime would give the Bruins the victory.

The home team has won each of the first three contests this season. The Bruins are 2-1-0-0 in those games, while the Wolf Pack are 1-1-1-0.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack extended their point streak to seven games thanks to the point they collected in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins. Tonight's game opens the first three-in-three weekend for the club. They'll host the Rochester Americans tomorrow evening at 6:00 p.m. before visiting the Bruins on Sunday afternoon for a 4:05 p.m. puck drop.

Earlier this week, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) assigned forward Ryan Carpenter to Hartford. Carpenter had been recalled to the Rangers on January 15th. The club also released forward Brandon Cutler from his PTO on Wednesday afternoon.

Wolf Pack goaltender Louis Domingue was named the AHL's 'Player of the Week' for the week ending January 15th. Domingue posted a 2-0-1 record with a .941 sv% and a 1.66 GAA in three starts during the week. He is the first Wolf Pack player to win the award since Nicklas Jensen did it during the 2015-16 season.

Turner Elson leads the club in scoring with 20 points (6 g, 14 a) on the season. Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the team in goals with eleven.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins posted a record of 2-1-0-0 last weekend during a three-in-three set. This is the third of five straight games for the Bruins against the Wolf Pack. Providence will have a night off tomorrow, then face off against Hartford at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday. The stretch of five straight against the Wolf Pack ends next Friday, January 27th, in Providence.

Forward Joona Koppanen was recalled by the parent Boston Bruins (NHL) on Tuesday.

Vinni Lettieri leads the Bruins in points with 29 (13 g, 16 a) in his first season with the club. His 13 goals also lead the way for the team, while rookie forward Luke Toporowski and forward Justin Brazeau are tied for second with ten tallies each on the campaign.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tomorrow night when they host the Rochester Americans for the only time this season! The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

