Belleville Sens Announce Details for 95.5 Hits FM 80's Retro Night

January 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and 95.5 Hits FM are throwing it back to the 1980's for Retro Night, when the Sens host the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at CAA Arena on Thursday February 2, 2023.

Along with retro theming and music through the game, 95.5 Hits FM personalities will be on hand to meet fans, host the game's second intermission activities. They'll also be handing out prizes at the door, and inside CAA Arena. Belleville Sens fans are encouraged to dress in their best 80's-inspired outfit for a chance to win a VIP Belleville Sens experience!

Fans can also tune in to 95.5 Hits FM leading up to Retro Night for a chance to win tickets to the game and help contribute to the 95.5 Hits FM sock drive, in support of 20K Sock Day! New socks can be dropped off at the 95.5 Hits FM table at the top of Section 117.

Tickets to 95.5 Hits FM Retro Night and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster. Further information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, is available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.