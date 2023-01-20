Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (18-14-2-2; 40 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (21-14-0-2; 44 pts.)

The Iowa Wild resume a six-game homestand with a Friday matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. The Wild have won five in a row and sit four points behind the Admirals for second place in the Central Division.

CHASING EIGHT

With three consecutive wins over the Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa increased its win streak to a season-best five games. The Wild have also won five games in a row at home; the overall win streak started on Jan. 7 with a 2-1 overtime win over Rockford while the home win streak began with a 5-3 win on Dec. 28 over Colorado. The winning streak is the third longest in franchise history; the longest stretched over eight games from Jan. 24-Feb. 14, 2020. Iowa's longest home winning streak spanned 10 games from Jan. 18-Feb. 14, 2020.

BRICK WALL

- Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has won four consecutive starts

- Wallstedt has stopped 111 of 114 shots over the course of those four games

- The Swedish netminder has allowed eight goals in his previous six games

- Wallstedt earned his first AHL shutout on Jan. 13, stopping all 24 Grand Rapids shots

KILLED OFF

- Iowa has killed off 17 consecutive opposing power plays

- The Wild have not allowed a power play goal against in four consecutive games

- Iowa's power play has scored in three straight games and six out of the past seven contests

- The Wild have avoided conceding multiple power play goals for eight consecutive games

