Bears Open Road Trip with 3-2 OT Loss to Rocket

(Laval, QC) -Mike Sgarbossa recorded a goal and an assist, but a 2-0 lead was not enough as the Hershey Bears (25-8-4-1) began a four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Laval Rocket (16-18-4-1) on Friday night at Place Bell.

The Bears were forced to play defensively for the first several minutes of the opening frame following a double-minor penalty to Sgarbossa, as Hershey didn't log its first shot on goal until a Connor McMichael breakaway attempt that was foiled by Kevin Poulin, but Sgarbossa made up for the earlier infraction in the final three minutes of the period.

With Hershey on a 5-on-3 power play, Sgarbossa dished the puck to Ethen Frank, who sent a pass to Joe Snively at the right circle. Snively blasted a one-timer that beat Poulin for his third of the season at 17:18 to put the Bears up 1-0.

With seconds remaining in the stanza, Sgarbossa pounced on a Laval turnover committed in neutral territory and skated into the Laval zone. Sgarbossa managed to release a low wrist shot that evaded the blocker of Poulin for an unassisted goal at 19:54 to send Hershey into the locker room up by a pair of goals.

The Rocket took advantage of an extended power play in the second period with a pair of goals, and in each instance it was Joel Teasdale who found the net for Laval. The forward got his first goal of the evening when he got a piece of Anthony Richard's one-timer and deflected it behind Fucale at 12:43 with three seconds left in a 5-on-3 Rocket power play. With the Bears still on the penalty kill, Teasdale again deflected a Richard shot at 13:21 to level the score at 2-2. Ultimately, the Rocket out-shot the Bears 22-6 in the second period, representing a new season-high for Hershey for shots allowed in a single period.

The Bears were limited to only three shots on goal in the third period, but the score remained tied 2-2 after 60 minutes of play. In the sudden-death frame, a penalty to Mike Vecchione for tripping at 3:18 put Laval back on the man advantage, and Peter Abbandonato scored at 3:53 on a shot from the center point to win it for the Rocket.

Shots finished 41-27 in favor of Laval. Fucale went 38-for-41 for Hershey to establish a new season-high for himself; Poulin was 25-for-27 for the Rocket. The Bears were 1-for-2 on the power play; Laval went 3-for-7 on the power play.

