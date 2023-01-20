Panthers Recall Mack Guzda, Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte

The Panthers have made some moves at goalie, recalling Mack Guzda and sending Spencer Knight to Charlotte.

Knight, 21, has been sidelined due to injury, with his last game action coming on Jan. 8. The 13th overall pick in 2019, Knight is 9-7-3 with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 19 games for the Panthers this season. The young netminder appeared in 11 games for the Checkers last season, going 7-4-0 with a 2.95 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and two shutouts.

This marks the first NHL recall for Guzda, who is 9-4-2 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in his rookie season with Charlotte.

Guzda, 22, joins Alex Lyon on the Florida roster, as the latter picked up a win for the Panthers after relieving Sergei Bobrovsky - who exited the game with an injury.

The Checkers host Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday to wrap up their current home stand.

