Islanders Blank Americans in Overtime
January 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - William Dufour scored his second career overtime winner and Cory Schneider made 40 saves for his 40th professional shutout to lead the Bridgeport Islanders (17-15-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 1-0 victory against the Rochester Americans at Total Mortgage Arena on Friday.
Dufour made quick work of the sudden-death overtime period, stripping Linus Weissbach in the right circle and motoring coast-to-coast before ripping a wrist shot near side for his 14th tally of the season. He ranks fourth among all AHL rookies in goals.
Schneider (13-3-2) and Rochester's Malcolm Subban (26 saves) put on a goaltending clinic, producing a combined clean sheet for more than 61 and a half minutes. It was Schneider's first shutout of the season and the 14th of his AHL career. The 36-year-old now ranks third among all AHL goalies in save percentage (.928), tied for fourth in wins (13) and seventh in goals-against-average (236).
The Islanders were outshot 10-4 in the first period and a whopping 21-8 in the second, but Schneider stood on his head right from the get-go. Neither team drew a penalty in the opening frame either, despite throwing hits early and often.
As regulation ended with a 0-0 deadlock, Bridgeport finally seemed to crack the Amerks' defense with 14 shots on goal to Rochester's nine.
The Islanders finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. The two-game season series ended with each team winning once in overtime.
Next Time Out: The Islanders host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (18-13-2-3) at 7 p.m. tomorrow on Cancer Awareness Night at Total Mortgage Arena. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for those who purchase tickets to a pregame wine tasting benefitting the Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund. For all other fans, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the wine tasting can be purchased here, while normal tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
