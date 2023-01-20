Sam Ersson Returned to Phantoms, Felix Sandström Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that goaltender Sam Ersson has been returned on loan to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and goaltender Felix Sandström has been recalled to the Flyers following the conclusion of his two-week conditioning loan with Lehigh Valley.

Ersson, 23, has thrived with Philadelphia posting a perfect record at 5-0-0, 2.37, .918 in seven games. He made his NHL debut on December 23 at Carolina in a rocky no-decision in which he allowed five goals but returned to the game after initially being pulled allowing him to find his form at the top level.

He won his first career NHL game on December 29 at San Jose as part of a perfect 3-0-0 California trip. He later secured his first career NHL shutout on January 9 with 28 saves at Buffalo in a 4-0 win. Ersson's last game was January 17 vs. Anaheim, another win with 27 saves in a 5-2 triumph.

Ersson has played in 18 games with the Phantoms this season going 9-8-1, 2.72, .910. It's been a tremendous bounce-back season for the Flyers' Round 5 selection in 2018 out of Falun, Sweden who only played in five games with the Phantoms last season as a North American rookie due to injury issues.

Sandström, 26, started seven consecutive games in his two-week conditioning loan with the Phantoms and benefitted from the regular opportunity to get between the pipes. He went 4-1-2, 2.39, .911 in his stretch with Lehigh Valley from January 6 through January 18 which included three games in which he allowed only one goal.

On January 11 at Bridgeport, Sandström posted a season-high 35 saves in a 3-1 win. This past Tuesday at Cleveland, he was just 19.8 seconds away from a shutout before the Monsters broke through with a goal. He posted 58 saves on 60 shots in a two-game series sweep at Cleveland with 3-1 and 2-1 (OT) wins.

With the Flyers this season, Sandström has gone 1-6-1, 3.37, .888. He has played in 14 career NHL games with the Flyers and also 64 career AHL games with the Phantoms where he has gone 26-22-10, 2.87, .904.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action tonight at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to conclude a three-game road swing. The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Wednesday, January 25 against the Hershey Bears to open a season-long five-game homestand.

