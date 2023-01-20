Eagles Sign Defenseman Texeira to PTO, Reassign Fizer

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Keoni Texeira to a professional tryout agreement. Texeira comes to Colorado from the ECHL's Indy Fuel, where he has posted four goals and seven assists in 20 games and serves as the team's captain.

The 6-foot, 210-pound blueliner has spent five seasons in the ECHL with the Fuel and Wichita Thunder, amassing 26 goals and 113 assists in 139 career contests. In addition, Texeira skated in four AHL games last season with the San Jose Barracuda, collecting seven penalty minutes. Prior to making the jump to the professional level, the Fontana, California native spent five seasons with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL, notching 39 goals and 104 assists in 344 total contests.

In a separate transaction, the Eagles have reassigned forward Tarun Fizer to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Fizer has appeared in three games this season with Colorado, posting two penalty minutes.

