Series Preview vs. Colorado: January 21 & 22

January 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles, who are fourth in the Pacific Division, in back-to-back away games on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. The Knights are looking to build on their three-game winning streak, with recent victories against the second-place Calgary Wranglers and sixth-place Tucson Roadrunners.

"[Getting to the netfront] is something we always talk about, in interviews and to our players," head coach MannyViveirossaid of the team's four-goal game against Tucson. Both Patrick Guay and Jermaine Loewen scored on rebound opportunities, with Guay opening the game's scoring and Loewen contributing to a crucial second-period lead.

"It's really good to see our players do that and get rewarded for it. That's really good. If you want to score in this league, or in the NHL, you have to get inside. So it's good that those things are starting to work."

"Guys are starting to really understand the systems and play as a group. And it's showing," added forward Spencer Foo, who tallied a goal and an assist against the Roadrunners.

"We had a pretty good first period [against Tucson], but we're always looking to build on things in the second and third. Just trying to focus on our defensive game. If we do that, and shut down the other team, it creates a lot of offense for us."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday evening. Patrick Guay, Spencer Foo, Jermaine Loewen and Gage Quinney all netted goals in the Knights' decisive victory against the Roadrunners, 4-1.

Sakari Manninen, returning to the lineup for the first time since November, collected two primary assists, with Foo (1G, 1A) also recording a two-point night. Quinney's goal marked his seventh in the team's last 10 games, bringing him to a team-leading 17 goals on the season.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 30 of 31 shots on goal for a .967 save percentage on the evening. He has made 30 or more saves in 7 of his last 10 starts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Gage Quinney has 10 points (7G, 3A) in the team's last 10 games. He also leads the Silver Knights in both points, with 29, and goals, with 17, on the season.

Colorado forward Charlies Hudon (14G, 11A) is tied with teammate Jean-Luc Foudy (10G, 15A) to lead the Eagles in points, with 25. Hudon also leads Colorado in goals.

Hudon has tallied 10 points (6G, 4A) in the team's last 10 games.

The Silver Knights lead the AHL on the PK at home, killing 88.9 percent of all penalties on home ice. They stand third in the league overall, killing 85.5 percent of all penalties.

Both halves of Colorado's goaltending tandem rank in the top 10 in the AHL for GAA. Justus Annunen, with 21 games played, holds a GAA of 2.37, sixth in the league. Jonas Johansson, with 16 games played, holds a GAA of 2.46, ninth in the league.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has a GAA of 2.56 and a save percentage of .912 in 19 games played. The other half of Henderson's goaltending tandem, Jiri Patera, has a GAA of 2.59 and a save percentage of .917 in 17 games played.

Both goalies have saved 30 or more shots in their starts over the team's past three games. Brossoit stopped 32 of Calgary's 34 shots on goal, while Patera stopped 36 of 37 in their back-to-back games against the AHL's leading offense, which averages four goals a game. Patera additionally stopped 30 of 31 against the Roadrunners on Wednesday.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 29 (17G, 12A)

Sheldon Rempal: 28 (9G, 19A)

Lukas Cormier: 20 (4G, 16A)

Brendan Brisson: 16 (5G, 11A)

Sakari Manninen 14 (2G, 12A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch both games on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

