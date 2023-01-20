Toronto Marlies Visit Laval Rocket in Divisional Matchup
January 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies close out the weekend with a divisional matchup against the Laval Rocket on Saturday afternoon. This will be the fourth of eight matchups between the two clubs. Currently, Toronto has won all three of the previous matchups.
The two teams last met on January 8th where the Marlies won 4-2. Currently, Toronto sits atop the North division in first place with a 26-9-1-1 record, while Laval sits in fifth place with a 16-18-4-1 record.
Both teams are heading into Saturday's game with a win. Toronto is coming off a 4-3 win over the Belleville Senators, extending their win streak to seven games. While Laval is coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Hershey Bears.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Joseph Blandisi who has points (2-4-6) in four consecutive games, and Noel Hoefenmayer who has points (1-4-5) in three consecutive games and is tied for third overall amongst all defencemen in points (10-20-30). On the Rocket side, Anthony Richard leads the team with 37 points (19A, 18A).
Puck drop is at 3:00pm on AHLTV.
