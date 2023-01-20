Crunch Shut Out Comets, 2-0
January 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Max Lagace and the Syracuse Crunch shutout the Utica Comets, 2-0, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.
In addition to the win, Alex Barre-Boulet broke the franchise record for most points by a Crunch player with his 242nd point. Syracuse is now on five-game winning streak and improves to 18-13-2-3 on the season. The team is 4-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.
Lagace stopped all 25 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season. Akira Schmid turned aside 20-of-22 between the pipes for the Comets.
Syracuse had no power play opportunities in the game, while their penalty kill shut down both of Utica's man-advantages.
After a scoreless first period, the Crunch broke the stalemate late in the middle frame. Trevor Carrick fired a shot from the left circle that was blocked, but Barre-Boulet was down low to chip the rebound over for Gabriel Dumont to send in.
The Crunch doubled their score at the 12:52 mark of the third period. Barre-Boulet sent a lead pass for Jaydon Dureau to get ahead of the defense and score his first goal of the season on the breakaway.
The Crunch and Comets finish the weekend's home-and-home series tomorrow in Syracuse.
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet broke the franchise record in points with his 242nd point...The Crunch have posted two shutouts this season. The first was by Hugo Alnefelt against the Charlotte Checkers on Nov. 5...The Crunch have outscored the Comets 20-5 this season.
