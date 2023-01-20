IceHogs Welcome Thunderbirds to Stateline for First Time

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs greet the Springfield Thunderbirds tonight at the BMO Center for the first time in team history at 7 p.m. Tonight is the second and last contest between the two clubs this season.

Friday is also Thank A Farmer Night presented by Campbell's Snacks, so swap that Carhartt for a jersey as we crank up the country music and cultivate your agricultural trivia knowledge throughout the night!

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 20-13-2-2, 44 points (3rd, Central Division)

Springfield: 16-17-1-4, 37 points (8th, Atlantic Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (15G, 25A) paces the IceHogs in assists and points, helping forward David Gust net his 19th red lighter of the season in Wednesday's game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Gust ranks second for the Hogs with 39 points and leads Rockford in goals.

Springfield is led by former IceHogs forward Matthew Highmore (8G, 26A) who paces the Thunderbirds in points. Forward Martin Frk ranks second with 32 points. Former Rockford forward Dylan McLaughlin also skates for Springfield and has appeared in five games, notching a goal.

Last Game Highlights

After allowing a 4-0 deficit in the first period, the IceHogs couldn't complete a comeback and fell 5-2 to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night. Forward Josiah Slavin tallied first for the Hogs in the first period, scoring his second goal of the season, and forward David Gust netted his 19th lamp lighter in the middle frame. Mitchell Weeks stepped into the net and turned away 23 of 24 Grand Rapids shots.

Shorthanded Scaries

The Hogs have given up eight shorthanded goals throughout 37 matchups this season. Five of the eight shorties came on the road, and the other three were at the BMO Center.

Slavin's Second

Forward Josiah Slavin bagged his second goal of the season on Wednesday night against Grand Rapids after converting on a breakaway opportunity in the first period. In his third season with Rockford, Slavin has registered eight points (2G, 6A) in 37 games thus far. The Erie, Colorado native tallied his first goal of the campaign on Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild.

Gust Is A Must

Ranking second in scoring for Rockford this season, forward David Gust tallied his 19th goal of the season on Wednesday night. In his first campaign with the Hogs, Gust has surpassed his 16 goals and 20 assists from the 2021-22 season with the Chicago Wolves. The winger holds the eighth spot in AHL scoring with his 39 points.

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 12th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The event will be themed Superhero Night featuring custom Autism Awareness Night/Superhero jerseys and jersey auction, autographed mystery pucks, and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri., Dec. 2 at Springfield, 6:05 p.m. 4-2 W Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 20 vs. Springfield, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Thunderbirds, All-Time

1-0-0-0

