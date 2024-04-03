Penguins Reassign Addamo to Nailers

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Justin Addamo to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Addamo, 25, tallied two goals and two assists for four points while appearing in a career-high 21 games with the Penguins this season. Last year, the native of Clermont-Ferrand, France notched five goals in 14 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In his second season as a pro but his first as Wheeling's captain, Addamo has gathered 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 31 games. In 73 career ECHL games, the 6-foot-6 forward has generated 61 points (34G-27A).

Addamo played three seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University. He then transferred to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his senior year, a year in which he posted a collegiate career-best 14 goals. In 138 career college games, Addamo picked up 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 5, against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening faceoff between the Penguins and Monsters is scheduled for 7:05. p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

