Cleveland Stalled in 6-1 Loss to Rochester
April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 6-1 on Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-23-4-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Americans took control in the first period with goals from Nikita Novikov at 2:19, Graham Slaggert at 6:12 and Viktor Neuchev on the power play at 14:41. Luca Del Bel Belluz responded with a tally at 17:00 assisted by Corson Ceulemans and Zachary Okabe, but Rochester's Mason Jobst recorded a marker at 17:26 leaving Cleveland trailing 4-1 after 20 minutes. The Amerks added a goal from Linus Weissbach at 7:22 of the middle frame extending the Monsters deficit to 5-1 heading into the final intermission. Rochester's Zach Metsa scored a tally at 5:17 of the third period bringing the final score to 6-1.
Cleveland's Malcolm Subban stopped 19 shots in defeat while Rochester's Devon Levi made 26 saves for the win.
The Monsters continue the road trip when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 5, at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 0 - - 1 ROC 4 1 1 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/3 2/3 18 min / 6 inf ROC 25 1/3 3/3 28 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Subban L 19 6 11-17-4 ROC Levi W 26 1 12-5-3 Cleveland Record: 35-23-4-3, 3rd North Division Rochester Record: 34-22-6-3, 2nd North Division
