Cleveland Stalled in 6-1 Loss to Rochester

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 6-1 on Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-23-4-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Americans took control in the first period with goals from Nikita Novikov at 2:19, Graham Slaggert at 6:12 and Viktor Neuchev on the power play at 14:41. Luca Del Bel Belluz responded with a tally at 17:00 assisted by Corson Ceulemans and Zachary Okabe, but Rochester's Mason Jobst recorded a marker at 17:26 leaving Cleveland trailing 4-1 after 20 minutes. The Amerks added a goal from Linus Weissbach at 7:22 of the middle frame extending the Monsters deficit to 5-1 heading into the final intermission. Rochester's Zach Metsa scored a tally at 5:17 of the third period bringing the final score to 6-1.

Cleveland's Malcolm Subban stopped 19 shots in defeat while Rochester's Devon Levi made 26 saves for the win.

The Monsters continue the road trip when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 5, at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 0 - - 1 ROC 4 1 1 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/3 2/3 18 min / 6 inf ROC 25 1/3 3/3 28 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Subban L 19 6 11-17-4 ROC Levi W 26 1 12-5-3 Cleveland Record: 35-23-4-3, 3rd North Division Rochester Record: 34-22-6-3, 2nd North Division

