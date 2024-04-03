Bridgeport Islanders Face Wolf Pack for the Final Time this Season

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (23-35-6-1) face the Hartford Wolf Pack (30-24-7-3) in their only road game this week. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at XL Center. Tonight's game is the final meeting between the in-state rivals and their first matchup since Mar. 9th. The Islanders enter the contest 12 points out of a playoff spot with seven games left in the regular season following a 4-1 loss to Utica on Tuesday. Alex Jefferies scored his first professional goal in his fifth appearance, while Jakub Skarek (7-21-5) made 25 saves. Carsen Twarynski and Brian Pinho each collected an assist.

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game is the 10th and final meeting between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the fifth of five at XL Center. Bridgeport is 2-6-1-0 against Hartford and 1-3-0-0 in those games on the road. Last time out, Ruslan Iskhakov scored a between-the-legs, shootout-deciding goal in a 3-2 win at Total Mortgage Arena on Mar. 9th. Hartford secured a 4-1 win in their last tilt at XL Center on Feb. 21st. Wolf Pack forward Brennan Othmann leads all players in the series with eight points (2g, 6a) in eight appearances.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The slumping Wolf Pack have lost three straight games (0-2-0-1) and eight of their last nine, falling to fifth place in the Atlantic Division. Still, Hartford's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is '10'. The Wolf Pack are coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Hershey Bears at home on Saturday, where Brennan Othmann scored a power-play goal at 6:06 of the second period. Othmann has four goals in his last six games and is tied for the league lead in power-play points (27). His 10 power-play goals are tied for the most among AHL rookies. Tonight wraps up a four-game homestand for the Wolf Pack.

YOU'LL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOUR FIRST

Alex Jefferies notched his first professional goal on Tuesday, scoring once on three shots during his fifth pro game. Brian Pinho created a turnover at the blue line, which sprung Jefferies and Carsen Twarynski towards goaltender Akira Schmid for a right-circle blast at 12:00 of the third period. Jefferies, the New York Islanders' fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft (121st overall), made his pro debut Mar. 22nd in Utica and recorded one assist. He signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with Bridgeport on Mar. 20th after completing a four-year career at Merrimack College. He had 23 points (13g, 10a) in 22 games this season and earned a Hobey Baker Award nomination, which recognizes the top amateur player in the United States.

PINHO'S PRODUCTIVE STRETCH

Brian Pinho has been Bridgeport's most consistent player over the last four weeks. The 28-year-old has nine points in his last 12 games (2g, 7a) and has climbed to third on the team in scoring with 28 points (6g, 22a) in 65 contests. He has matched his point total from last season and has already set a new career high for assists (22). Pinho, a sixth-year pro, had 37 points (20g, 17a) in 62 games with Hershey in 2019-20, the year he made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals. Pinho enters tonight's game with five points (1g, 4a) against the Wolf Pack this season, tied with Otto Koivula for most on the team.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders are seeking their third straight road win, which would match the club's season high... The Islanders are also looking to even up their April record tonight after finishing March 7-5-0-0, their first month above .500... Ken Appleby recorded a 36-save shutout against Charlotte on Saturday and has won three of his last four starts... Ruslan Iskhakov continues to lead Bridgeport in goals (17), assists (28) and points (45)... His next goal will set a new career high.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (33-27-15): Last: 2-1 W vs. Chicago, last night -- Next: Tomorrow at Columbus, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (29-29-5-3): Last: 9-3 L vs. Newfoundland, Saturday -- Next: Friday at Maine, 7:15 p.m. ET

