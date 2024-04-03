Wolf Pack Continue Playoff Push against Rival Islanders

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town tonight as they wrap-up their four-game homestand at the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the tenth and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders. It is the fifth and final meeting between the sides at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack has enjoyed quite a bit of success in the season series, taking seven of the first nine meetings and accumulating points in eight of the nine games (7-1-0-1).

The Islanders got the last laugh in the last meeting, however, taking a 3-2 decision in the shootout on March 9th in Bridgeport.

Brian Pinho opened the scoring 5:05 into the second period, converting off a turnover for his sixth goal of the season.

Alex Belzile got Hartford even 6:48 into the second period, firing home a rebound for his 16th goal of the season. Jake Leschyshyn then put the Wolf Pack ahead at 10:41, scoring his sixth goal of the campaign.

The lead lasted a mere 82 seconds, however, as William Dufour's shot from the right-wing circle found the twine at 12:03 to make it a 2-2 game and force overtime.

Each side got a pair of shots in the extra session, but a shootout would be required.

Matthew Maggio had the Isles up 1-0 through two rounds before Nic Petan got the Wolf Pack on the board in the top half of the third round.

In the bottom of the third, Ruslan Iskhakov would go between the legs and beat Dylan Garand to win the shootout 2-1 and the game 3-2.

Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack have points in each of the last seven meetings (6-0-0-1).

The Pack are 3-1-0-0 in their four prior meetings against the Isles at the XL Center.

They claimed a 2-1 decision in the last meeting in Hartford on February 21st.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 2-1 decision to the Hershey Bears in the shootout on Saturday night at the XL Center.

Ethen Frank opened the scoring 4:29 into the game, converting on a centering pass from Pierrick Dubé. Brennan Othmann got the Pack even 6:06 into the second period, scoring his 18th goal of the season while on the powerplay. Othmann banked a shot off of defenseman Jake Massie to eventually force overtime.

Olof Lindbom was terrific in overtime, making five saves while the club killed two Hershey powerplays. In the shootout, however, the Bears went a perfect three-for-three to earn the second point.

With the shootout tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the third round, Alex Limoges took his turn. Limoges buried the winner, as Hershey took the shootout 3-2 and the game 2-1.

Belzile and Petan scored in the shootout for Hartford.

Brett Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 23 on the season. Alex Belzile leads the club in points with 47 (18 g, 29 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 38.

On Tuesday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones from the Wolf Pack. The Rangers also assigned defenseman Brandon Scanlin to the Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Wolf Pack loaned defenseman Zach Berzolla to the ECHL's Florida Everblades and signed defenseman Victor Mancini to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders fell 4-1 to the Utica Comets yesterday morning on home ice.

Santeri Hatakka opened the scoring 6:03 into the game, giving the Comets a lead they never lost. The visitors pulled away late in the second period, scoring three goals in a span of 2:14. Graeme Clarke scored the eventual game-winning goal at 16:28, his team-leading 24th of the season.

Shane Bowers and Xavier Parent then tacked on insurance markers for the Comets, earning them two huge points in the North Division playoff chase.

Alex Jefferies' first AHL goal came 12:00 into the third period, and broke the shutout bid of Akira Schmid.

Iskhakov leads the Islanders in goals with 17, assists with 28, and points with 45.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack continue their playoff push this weekend when they visit the Charlotte Checkers for two games at the Bojangles Coliseum. The sides will meet on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, April 12th, when the 'I-91 Rivalry' roars on at 7:00 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

