Game #65: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #65: Tucson Roadrunners (37-22-3-2) vs. Bakersfield Condors (35-25-2-2)

Time: Wednesday, April 3, 6:30 p.m. PST, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, California

Referees: #93 Phillip Kasko, #86 Tatu Kunto

Linespersons: #71 Harrison Heyer, #37 Brett Martin

The Tucson Roadrunners take on three games in California for the second time in the last three weeks with a season series finale against the Bakersfield Condors. Tucson finished March with an 8-4-1-1 record and look to finish off April strong; with hosting the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs on the line with just eight games left. Though Tucson's only losing record against a team this season is Bakersfield at 2-5-0-0, the Roadrunners try to get the last laugh and their third win in Mechanics Bank Arena with the road team being 6-1 in the season series so far. Fans can also watch the game at the team's Official Watch Party Headquarters Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers at 7315 N Oracle Road in Pro Valley.

Three things:

In Saturday's 7-3 win over the San Diego Gulls, 14 of the 18 Tucson had at least a point; including five with multiple points and two with three points. Entering the week, Tucson has 13 skaters that have double digit goals or are within two goals of the double-digit mark. This is tied for the most out of the entire Pacific Division with the San Diego Gulls. Tucson's list includes: Josh Doan (26), who's with the Arizona Coyotes, Jan Jenik (16), Alu Raty (14), Milos Kelemen (14), Austin Poganski (13), John Leonard (11), Dylan Guenther (10) who's with the Arizona Coyotes, Nathan Smith (10), Cameron Hebig (9), Travis Barron (9), Justin Kirkland (8) and Vladislav Kolyachonok (8). Jenik is just one goal away from matching his career high in a season which he set in 2021-22 with 17. Milos Kelemen is currently tied with his career best goal tally mark at 14 for the second season to start his AHL career; while Poganski, Soderstrom, Kolyachonok have already set their career highs this season with their goal totals.

Jan Jenik leads the active roster against the Bakersfield Condors with five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in six games played. Entering the game Jenik is tied with Aku Raty with 10 multiple-point games with 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in those contests. Jenik has points in six of his last 13 games but five of those games have come in multiple-point fashion; where he has five goals and seven assists for 12 points.

Only 19 of the 42 goals between the Roadrunners and Condors have come in 5-on-5 fashion. This includes Tucson's power-play versus Bakersfield which stands at 6-for-31 (19.3%) in seven games. The Roadrunners power-play finished March with a 11-for-49 (22.4%) line; including 5-for-17 (29%) on the road.

What's the word?

"They're a good team, well structured and a lot of skill; I think the biggest thing is go in there, stick to our own structure and game plan with every man doing their job. We saw that on our Saturday game against San Diego as a whole unit."

Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta on how the team can leave the final regular season series game versus Bakersfield with a win..

Number to Know:

46 - In his next game, 45th start and 46th game appearance, goaltender Matthew Villalta will have the most games played by a goaltender in a single season for the Roadrunners franchise. Villalta continues to stay at or near the top of the AHL in minutes (2684), wins (26) and saves (1183) this season. With the six goalies with 40 starts or more this season in the AHL, Villalta has the second-best GAA (2.64) and third-best save percentage (.909%).

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from the Mechanics Bank Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

