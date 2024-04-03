Barracuda Sign Mason Klee to Amateur Tryout Agreement
April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Mason Klee to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Klee, 24, has skated in five games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers this season, posting one assist. In addition, he appeared in 38 games with Ohio State as a grad transfer, notching five points (one goal, four assists) and 25 penalty minutes.
Before his one season in Columbus, the native of Morrison, Colorado, spent four years at RPI. During his five seasons of college hockey, he notched 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) and 84 penalty minutes in 126 games.
Before his collegiate career, the six-two, 194-pound, right-shot defender spent two seasons in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars and Sioux Falls Stampede, collecting 17 points (four goals, 13 assists), 133 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating in 119 games. He won a Clark Cup Championship with the Stampede in 2018-19.
