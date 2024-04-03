Moose Fall to Canucks, 4-3

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (29-32-2-1) tangled with the Pacific Division's Abbotsford Canucks (35-24-4-2) on Tuesday evening at Abbotsford Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 win against Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Manitoba opened the scoring 2:10 into the contest with a goal from Ville Heinola. Simon Lundmark fed the puck across to Heinola, who was walking down the boards. The defender slung a shot on net that tipped off an Abbotsford stick and deflected past Nikita Tolopilo. Abbotsford tied the contest at the 6:05 mark with a tally from Aidan McDonough. Max Sasson skated into the attacking zone and fed a pass across the seam to McDonough, who was waiting to tap it in past Thomas Milic. Manitoba reclaimed the lead with a power play marker from Jeff Malott halfway through the frame. Parker Ford slid the puck to Malott, who was alone off to the side of the net. The forward quickly spun and jammed the disc past Tolopilo. The Canucks tied the game for a second time in the period with a goal on the power play from Sheldon Dries. Aatu Raty gained the line and sent the feed to Dries, who took a shot that rolled off the glove of Milic and found twine. The Canucks took a 3-2 lead a minute later with a tally from Jett Woo, as the defenceman's shot from the wing hit a stick in front and eluded Milic. Manitoba ended the first down by a score of 3-2, with both sides recording 12 shots apiece. Milic ended the frame with nine stops, while Tolopilo posted 10 of his own.

The Canucks added to their lead with a goal from Linus Karlsson at the 13:25 mark. Sasson found open space down the wing and sauced the pass in front. Karlsson fought through a pair of Moose skaters and beat Milic. Manitoba appeared to have drawn within a goal from Dominic Toninato with less than a minute to go, but the play was waived off due to the disc being tipped off a high stick. Manitoba was outshot 8-4 by Abbotsford in the second stanza and trailed 4-2 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

The Moose pulled within a goal with a shorthanded tally courtesy of Dominic Toninato with 6:35 left in the contest. The forward pushed the puck wide to Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who took off down the ice. Jonsson-Fjallby passed the puck back in front and Toninato managed to get a stick on the disc and tip it over Tolopilo. With time ticking down and the Moose down a goal, Milic was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. Despite the additional skater, the Canucks clamped down defensively to hold off the late push. The contest ended with the Moose falling by a score of 4-3. Milic took the loss and finished the game with 29 stops, while Tolopilo claimed the home victory on the back of 18 saves.

Quotable

Moose Forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)

"It was a hard-fought game both ways. We had ups, we had downs. I liked our fight back at the end but it wasn't enough."

Statbook

Jeff Malott's goal was the 80th of his Moose career, which ties him for fifth on Manitoba's all-time franchise leaderboard

Malott set a new career-high with his 45th point of the season

Parker Ford has points in three straight games with four points (1G, 3A)

Carson Golder has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Simon Lundmark has points in two straight games with two points (2A)

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Wednesday, April 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.