Capitals Loan Matthew Phillips to Hershey
April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) -The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned forward Matthew Phillips to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Phillips, 25, has scored three points (1g, 2a) in five games with Hershey this season, including striking for a goal and an assist in his debut with the club on Mar. 9 at Charlotte. He has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 31 games with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins this season.
Phillips, a Calgary native, was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and spent seven years in the Flames organization before signing with Washington last summer. In 34 career NHL games with the Capitals, Penguins and Flames, Phillips has registered five points (1g, 4a).
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they make their first-ever visit to the Hawkeye State for a two-game set with the Iowa Wild, beginning on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Hershey returns home to GIANT Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. for Fairview Golf Course Logo Chip Night. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 Calder Cup Champions logo golf chip. The game will also feature a pre-game happy hour featuring a $5 16 oz. select beer, available from doors to puck drop. Purchase tickets for the game.
