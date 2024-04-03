Game Preview: Condors v Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

TUCSON (37-22-5, 79pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (35-25-4, 74pts), 6:30 p.m.

The Condors open the month of April with six of eight games on home ice. Any point will clinch a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

The Condors can officially clinch a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with any point tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Adam Erne scored shorthanded to give the Condors a 2-1 lead late in the second period, but Ontario rallied for a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Raphael Lavoie scored on the power play for his team-leading 27th goal of the season.

THE MAGIC NUMBER IS ONE

For the fifth consecutive season in which playoffs were held, the Condors can book their ticket to the postseason tonight. With a magic number of one, any point secured by Bakersfield or lost by San Diego tonight.

RARE AIR

Should the Condors clinch a postseason berth, Bakersfield would join Colorado as the only teams in the Pacific Division to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

HOME COOKING

After a 16-game month of March featuring 10 road games, April brings eight games with six on home ice. The Condors have won four straight at home. Last season, the team won its last 10 on home ice.

BROBERG SETTING THE TABLE

Philip Broberg recorded his second three-point game of the season on Saturday with three assists. He has six assists in his last three games. His 27 assists are tied for second on the team and 15th among all AHL d-men.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 23-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 34-6-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

TAKING TUCSON

Bakersfield is 5-1-1 against the Roadrunners this season as the teams meet for the eighth and final time. The Condors are 22-6-4 (.750) in their last 32 against the Roadrunners and 8-3-2 in their last 13 at home in the season series.

CLOSING IN

Lavoie's 27 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

The Condors begin the night three points out of fourth for the final home ice spot in the Pacific Division. Colorado occupies that spot and is in Texas tonight. Teams two (Tucson) through seven (Bakersfield) are separated by just five points with eight games remaining for most. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 43 of its last 45 (95.6%) power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego.

DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

Bakersfield is seventh in the AHL at 2.78 goals against per game despite being 29th in shots against per game at 32.42 a contest.

POWERED UP

The Condors power play went 2/3 on Saturday and is 6/14 (42.9%) over four games. Overall, the team is 4th in the AHL at 20.8%.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Tucson sits in a tie for second in the division with 79 points. They scored seven on Saturday in a 7-3 victory over San Diego.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Friday ($2 Beer Friday) and Saturday (Youth Jersey Giveaway) at 7 p.m.

