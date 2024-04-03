Panthers Recall Uvis Balinskis

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have recalled Uvis Balinskis from Charlotte.

The 27-year-old has posted 21 points (3g, 18a) in 37 games for the Checkers this season. In 22 games with Florida he has three points (1g, 2a) in 22 games.

The Panthers have six games remaining in the regular season, the next of which is a road contest in Ottawa tomorrow. The Checkers have seven games left on their regular-season slate, including their final two home tilts this weekend against Hartford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.