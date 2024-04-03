Colorado Rebounds for 3-2 Win at Texas

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, TX. - Colorado scored three-straight goals to erase an early 1-0 deficit and defeat the Texas Stars 3-2 on Wednesday. Jason Polin, Brad Hunt and Keaton Middleton all lit the lamp for the Eagles, as nine different skaters appeared on the scoresheet for Colorado. Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov earned the victory in net, stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced. The Eagles dominated the special teams battle, finishing 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Texas would jump out to a 1-0 lead just 35 seconds into the game when defenseman Luke Krys fired a shot from the blue line that deflected off an Eagles stick in the low slot and into the back of the net.

Colorado would answer back when Polin slammed home a one-timer from between the circles, knotting the game at 1-1 at the 5:04 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would then earn the game's first power play and they would take advantage, as Hunt buried a slapshot from the high slot, giving Colorado a 2-1 advantage with 11:54 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

The lead would grow when Middleton lit the lamp with a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle, putting the Eagles up 3-1 at the 19:35 mark of the opening frame.

Still trailing 3-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Texas would earn 1:14 on a 5-on-3 power play in the first two minutes of the period. Despite a bevy of quality chances, Prosvetov and the penalty kill would keep the Stars off the scoresheet, as the Colorado carried its 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Texas would take a bite out of the deficit when forward Mavrik Bourque tracked down his own rebound in the crease and chipped it into the back of the net, slicing the Eagles advantage to 3-2 with 11:16 still left to play in the third period.

The Stars would then earn another opportunity on the power play when defenseman Nate Clurman was sent off for holding. Prosvetov and company would again rise to the challenge, keeping the back of the net clean.

Texas would pull goaltender Ben Kraws in favor of the extra attacker in the final minute of the contest, but would come no closer, as Colorado held on for the 3-2 win.

Kraws suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 24 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

