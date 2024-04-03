Barracuda Sign Luke Grainger to Amateur Tryout Agreement
April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Luke Grainger to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Grainger, 24, just wrapped up his collegiate career at Western Michigan, posting 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a senior and was a Hobey Baker Nominee. Over his four-year career with the Broncos, the native of Montreal, Quebec, appeared in 140 games, collecting 103 points (38 goals, 65 assists), 57 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating.
Before college, the five-foot-10, 181-pounder spent two seasons in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) with the Hawkesbury Hawks, collecting 124 points (47 goals, 77 assists), and 110 penalty minutes in 117 games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2024
- Barracuda Sign Mason Klee to Amateur Tryout Agreement - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Sign Luke Grainger to Amateur Tryout Agreement - San Jose Barracuda
- Panthers Recall Uvis Balinskis - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Sign Travis Howe to One-Year Contract Extension - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Loan Matthew Phillips to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Sign Matt Miller - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sidorov and Pitre to Three-Year Entry-Level Contracts - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Ink Hunter Johannes - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Outpace T-Birds in Wild School Day Affair in Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Get Local Artist Ryan Lape's Hat this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Continue Playoff Push against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #65: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Reassign Addamo to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Affiliate Report - April 2024 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Wolf Pack for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors v Tucson, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Fall to Canucks, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Defeat the Manitoba Moose 4-2 in a Playoff-Clinching Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.