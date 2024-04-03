Barracuda Sign Luke Grainger to Amateur Tryout Agreement

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Luke Grainger to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Grainger, 24, just wrapped up his collegiate career at Western Michigan, posting 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a senior and was a Hobey Baker Nominee. Over his four-year career with the Broncos, the native of Montreal, Quebec, appeared in 140 games, collecting 103 points (38 goals, 65 assists), 57 penalty minutes and a plus-21 rating.

Before college, the five-foot-10, 181-pounder spent two seasons in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) with the Hawkesbury Hawks, collecting 124 points (47 goals, 77 assists), and 110 penalty minutes in 117 games.

