Griffins Ink Hunter Johannes
April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed forward Hunter Johannes (joh-HAN-uhs) to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign and to a standard player's contract for the 2024-25 season.
Johannes recently finished his fifth year of NCAA eligibility with the University of North Dakota and logged 19 points (12-7-19), 29 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 31 games. The 25-year-old posted career-high numbers in points (29), goals (13) and assists (16) during the 2022-23 season with Lindenwood University. With American International College, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native became a three-time Atlantic Hockey Association regular-season champion from 2019-22, accumulating a combined nine points (4-5-9) in 29 games across three seasons. Johannes competed in the NAHL during the 2018-19 campaign and registered 32 points (16-16-32) in 55 outings. From 2016-18, Johannes suited up in the USHL and totaled nine points (3-6-9) and 47 penalty minutes in 44 appearances. The 6-foot-3 forward also competed with Eden Prairie High School from 2014-17, showing 70 points (25-45-70) in 77 contests.
Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2024
- Capitals Loan Matthew Phillips to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Sign Matt Miller - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sidorov and Pitre to Three-Year Entry-Level Contracts - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Ink Hunter Johannes - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marlies Outpace T-Birds in Wild School Day Affair in Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Get Local Artist Ryan Lape's Hat this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Continue Playoff Push against Rival Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #65: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Penguins Reassign Addamo to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Affiliate Report - April 2024 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Wolf Pack for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors v Tucson, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Fall to Canucks, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
- The Canucks Defeat the Manitoba Moose 4-2 in a Playoff-Clinching Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins Ink Hunter Johannes
- Griffins Battle Rivals Rockford and Chicago in Three-Game Week
- Detroit Returns Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids
- Griffins Rally Late to Pick up Point in Overtime Loss to Milwaukee
- Marco Kasper Picks up 50th Pro Assist in 4-2 Loss to Chicago