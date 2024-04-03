Griffins Ink Hunter Johannes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed forward Hunter Johannes (joh-HAN-uhs) to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign and to a standard player's contract for the 2024-25 season.

Johannes recently finished his fifth year of NCAA eligibility with the University of North Dakota and logged 19 points (12-7-19), 29 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 31 games. The 25-year-old posted career-high numbers in points (29), goals (13) and assists (16) during the 2022-23 season with Lindenwood University. With American International College, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native became a three-time Atlantic Hockey Association regular-season champion from 2019-22, accumulating a combined nine points (4-5-9) in 29 games across three seasons. Johannes competed in the NAHL during the 2018-19 campaign and registered 32 points (16-16-32) in 55 outings. From 2016-18, Johannes suited up in the USHL and totaled nine points (3-6-9) and 47 penalty minutes in 44 appearances. The 6-foot-3 forward also competed with Eden Prairie High School from 2014-17, showing 70 points (25-45-70) in 77 contests.

