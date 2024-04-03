Eagles Win Wednesday's Finale to Split with Stars

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 3-2 by the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Luke Krys scored his first professional goal 35 seconds into Wednesday night's game on a shot from the right point that found its way past Ivan Prosvetov to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Jason Polin tied the game for the Eagles at 5:04 when he fired a one-timer from the slot passed out of the corner by Nate Clurman past Ben Kraws. Then at 8:06, Brad Hunt scored 22 seconds into a power play to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead with a slapshot from the top of the zone. Colorado's Keaton Middleton made it 3-1 at 14:54 when he blasted a one-timer through a crowd of players from the left point to beat Kraws.

After a scoreless middle frame, the third period saw Mavrik Bourque lift his own rebound over Prosvetov after receiving a touch pass to the front of the net from Derrick Pouliot to cut the deficit to 3-2 at 8:44. However, the Eagles held on for the rest of the third period to salvage a split of the midweek series with a 3-2 victory.

Earning the win in goal, Prosvetov improved to 9-4-2 on the campaign after making 29 stops on 31 shots. Kraws came down with the loss to fall to 2-1-0 after totaling 21 saves in the contest.

The Stars wrap up a current six-game homestand with a pair of games against the AHL's Central Division-leading Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday and Sunday with face-offs scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and then 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

