San Diego Gulls Sign Travis Howe to One-Year Contract Extension

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Travis Howe to a one-year contract extension through the 2024-25 AHL season with a second-year club option for the 2025-26 season.

Howe, 30 (2/10/94), has collected 75 penalty minutes in 38 games with the Gulls this season and earned the first point and assist of his AHL career Oct. 15 at Ontario. In 63 career AHL contests with San Diego and the Tucson Roadrunners, Howe has posted 159 PIM. The Hull, Mass. native made his AHL debut with Tucson against Ontario on Dec. 18, 2018, posting seven PIM in the contest.

The 6-4, 225-pound forward recorded 17-31=48 points and 862 PIM in 236 career ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen, Utah Grizzlies, Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Fort Wayne Komets from 2016-23. He collected 3-8=11 points in 41 games with Jacksonville in 2021-22, reaching career highs in assists and points. In addition, he has one goal in 11 career ECHL postseason contests. Howe also skated in 41 SPHL games with the Mississippi River Kings and Macon Mayhem in 2015-16, posting 2-4=6 points.

