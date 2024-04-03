Affiliate Report - April 2024
April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers are doing, how former Checkers are helping them and how various alumni are faring around the world with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!
PANTHERS
47-24-5, 2nd in Atlantic Division
As the regular season winds down, the Panthers have officially punched their ticket for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and are now battling for the Atlantic Division crown. Sam Reinhart's historic season continues to propel the Florida offense, as he became just the second player in Panthers history to hit the 50-goal mark.
CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT
Uvis Balinskis had a four-game stint with Florida during March and picked up one assist
Evan Cormier, who recently inked an NHL deal with Florida for the season, backed up Sergei Bobrovsky on March 16
PROSPECTS
Jack Devine and his University of Denver squad have advanced to the Frozen Four, where they will face Boston University
Sandis Vilmanis finished the OHL season ranked 11th in the league in goals
ALUMNI
Henry Bowlby scored the overtime-winning goal to help Rogle advance in the SHL playoffs
Joey Daccord ranks third in the NHL in goals-against average and save percentage
