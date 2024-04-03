Wolf Pack Drop 4-1 Decision to Islanders in Homestand Finale

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Islanders wrapped up their ten-game 'Battle of Connecticut' season series on Wednesday night at the XL Center. The Islanders struck early in the second period to take a 2-0 lead that would be enough on this night. The Isles picked up their first back-to-back wins in the season series, taking a 4-1 decision.

Aidan Fulp potted his first career AHL goal 1:57 into the middle stanza, giving the Isles a 2-0 lead. The puck got away from Connor Mackey and found the stick of Fulp, who lasered the game-winning goal over the glove of Dyland Garand from between the hash marks.

The Islanders broke the ice 10:41 into the hockey game, as Alex Jeffries potted the second goal of his young professional career. Brian Pinho fed a cross-crease pass to Jeffries, who was stoned by the left pad of a sliding Garand. The rebound came right back to Jeffries, however, who roofed a shot over Garand for his second goal in as many games.

Fulp extended the lead to 2-0 at 1:57 of the second period, scoring his first career goal unassisted.

Ryder Korczak got the Wolf Pack on the board at 15:05, making it a 2-1 contest with his ninth goal of the season. Korczak took a pass from Bobby Trivigno and entered into the offensive on the right wing, working his way into the right-wing circle. Korczak then fired a wrist shot that handcuffed Ken Appleby, beating him by the glove.

Both Trivigno and Jake Leschyshyn picked up their eleventh assist of the season on the goal.

Just over a minute-and-a-half later, Mackey and Carsen Twarynski were both whistled for roughing after the play. That sent the sides to their second four-on-four sequence of the hockey game.

50 seconds into the four-on-four, William Dufour restored the two-goal lead with a rocket from the left-wing circle. Dufour took a pass from Ruslan Iskhakov and blasted a one-timer for his 14th goal of the season at 17:29. The goal was Dufour's second four-on-four tally against the Wolf Pack this season.

The Wolf Pack pushed in the third period, outshooting the Islanders 12-7. They couldn't solve Appleby, however, who slammed the door shut to collect his second win against the Wolf Pack this season.

Twarynski ended the intrigue at 18:12, hitting an empty net for his fourth goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for two games this weekend at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers. The sides will meet on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and again on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, April 12th, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

