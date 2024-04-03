The Canucks Defeat the Manitoba Moose 4-2 in a Playoff-Clinching Victory

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks returned home to begin a 4 game homestand, kicking this off with the Manitoba Moose. They are 1 and 1 in their series, and the Canucks look to take this one and clinch a playoff spot.

Nikita Tolopilo gets the start tonight in net for the Canucks and he will face Thomas Milic at the opposing end. Once again the Canucks chose to go with an 11 and 7 formation, and kicking things off at the blue line is old linemates Christian Wolanin and Jett Woo. Matt Irwin and Nick Cicek line up together, followed by Akito Hirose and Filip Johansson, and Elias Pettersson rounds out the defense.

Upfront, Aatu Räty, Max Sasson, and Linus Karlsson trio up to kick off the offense, followed by Tristen Nielsen, Sheldon Dries, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki. Marc Gatcomb joins John Stevens and Aidan McDonough, and Ty Glover and Chase Wouters backend the Canucks forwards.

It was an action-packed first period, with the Moose kicking things off after Ville Heinola rips one past Tolopilo from the point to give the Moose a 1-0 lead just 2 minutes in. Shortly after that, Max Sasson and Aidan McDonough find themselves on a 2-1 coming down the rush, and Aidan McDonough notches his 10th of the season and ties the game up at 1. Continuing this back-and-forth game, Jeff Malott secures his 20th goal of the season after the Canucks find themselves on the penalty kill. The Moose regained the lead 2-1 but quickly found themselves back on a penalty kill of their own. Setting themselves up, Sheldon Dries shoots the puck after receiving a pass from Aatu Räty and notches his 25th goal of the season to tie the game up at 2. Just 1 minute later, Jett Woo rips one from the blue line for his 7th goal of the season and gives the Canucks their first lead of the game. The Canucks headed into the second period up 3-2.

It was a slower period in the second, with lots of chances on net for both teams, but neither was able to capitalize. It was a scoreless 2nd period, until about 13 minutes in when Linus Karlsson found himself on the doorstep when a pass from Max Sasson came his way, and he tips it past Milic. The Canucks had found themselves with a 2 goal lead. Both teams were successfully able to kill off all the penalties that came their way to keep the score unchanged at 4-2, heading into the third period.

The Canucks looked to maintain their lead through the end of the game, in an attempt to punch their ticket to the playoffs and jump the Pacific division standings. The Canucks headed to their 5th power play of the game, but an intercepted turnover from the Moose allowed Dominic Toninato to get a shorthanded goal, and bring the Moose within 1. Manitoba pulled their goalie with just over 3 minutes to go, but Nikita Tolopilo and the rest of the Canucks kept the puck out of their net to secure the victory.

The Canucks defeated the Manitoba Moose 4-2 in a playoff-clinching victory and leapfrogged from 7th place to 5th place in the Pacific division standings.

Abbotsford will take on the Moose once again tomorrow night for the final time this season, before taking on Coachella Valley over the weekend.

