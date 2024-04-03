Phantoms Sign Matt Miller

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Matt Miller with the University of Nebraska-Omaha

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Matt Miller to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. Miller has also signed a Professional Try Out (PTO) contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Miller, 24, is a 6'3" forward from Leo, Indiana who recently completed his four-year collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he served as an alternate captain for two seasons. The right-handed shooting right wing scored 7-13-20 in 37 games in his senior season and played in 127 career games for the Mavericks scoring 38-33-71.

He also played in 180 career games in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers and Lincoln Stars from 2016 through 2020 scoring a combined 33-37-70.

The Fort Wayne area native will become the first Indiana-born player in Phantoms franchise history.

He also becomes the first product of the University of Nebraska-Omaha to join the Phantoms.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Friday, April 5 against the Providence Bruins on Berks $1 Hot Dog Night and Saturday, April 6 against the Cleveland Monsters on Star Wars Night.

