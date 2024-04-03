Condors Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs Berth
April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors are headed back to the Calder Cup Playoffs following tonight's 4-1 over Tucson. It is the fifth consecutive trip to the postseason for the Condors, one of two Pacific Division teams to participate in each of the last five seasons. Bakersfield's playoff run is presented by Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals.
