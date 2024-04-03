Condors Clinch 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs Berth

April 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors are headed back to the Calder Cup Playoffs following tonight's 4-1 over Tucson. It is the fifth consecutive trip to the postseason for the Condors, one of two Pacific Division teams to participate in each of the last five seasons. Bakersfield's playoff run is presented by Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.