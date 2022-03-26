Parik to AHL Ontario, Rush Activate Helgesen, Add Arvanitis

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that Lukas Parik has been recalled by the AHL Ontario Reign. Additionally, the Rush have signed rookie goaltender Brad Arvanitis to a contract and activated defenseman Kenton Helgesen off injured reserve.

Parik heads to Ontario, where he has appeared in four games this season. With the Reign, he is 3-0-1 with a 3.50 goals against average and .893 save percentage. Over 27 games for the Rush, Parik is 13-7-3-4 with a 2.57 GAA and .920 save percentage. He is second among ECHL rookies in both GAA and save percentage.

Arvanitis joins the Rush for his first professional experience. He recently completed his college career at Babson College, where he appeared in 20 games this season and went 11-4-2 with a 2.52 GAA and .918 save percentage. Arvanitis played three seasons at Babson, where he transferred after spending two years at the University of Massachusetts.

Helgesen returns to the active roster after missing the last 16 games on IR. Rapid City's captain has appeared in 41 games this season and has six goals and 14 assists.

The Rush continue their weekend set with the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night. It's First Responders Night, presented by Loyal Plumbing, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

