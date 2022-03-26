Cyclones Bounce Back with Win over Iowa

March 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Coralville, IA- A three goal second period, coupled with a solid performance from Michael Houser helped the Cyclones pick up a 4-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena Saturday night.

The Cyclones are 33-27-3-0 on the season with 9 games to play. Iowa playoff chances continue to diminish as they sit 27-27-7-1.

- Iowa opened the scoring on a breakaway goal from Jake Smith, but the Cyclones would answer later in the first period during a 5-on-3 power play. With several shots being sent toward the net, Wyatt Ege finally found the answer, solving Corbin Kaczperski with a wrist shot wired through traffic. The defenseman's seventh goal of the season tied the game 11:24 into the period.

- Cincinnati scored three goals in the middle period, beginning with a one-timer from Jesse Schultz (21) from the lower left circle to give the 'Clones their first lead of the weekend at 3:42 of the second.

- Lincoln Griffin doubled the lead with his 21st goal of the season on a cross-ice feed into the slot from Dominic Franco, managing to beat Kaczperski on the glove side for the 3-1 advantage.

- Gino Esteves and Kaid Oliver dropped the gloves for a fight. Shortly after, Fedor Gordeev cut the deficit in half on a shot from the left wing that got by Michael Houser to make it 3-2, but just 61 seconds later, Luc Brown converted on a pass from Franco to again establish a two goal lead for the Cyclones. Before the frame ended, Brandon Yeamans and Adrian Beraldo fought. The Heartlanders ended up with a power play, but did not convert.

- Houser continued his great play in net during the third period where her made 13 saves to help hold down the fort, ending a personal four game winless skid.

The Cyclones finish their current five game road trip with a Wednesday night affair against Indy.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.