Cyclones Bounce Back with Win over Iowa
March 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Coralville, IA- A three goal second period, coupled with a solid performance from Michael Houser helped the Cyclones pick up a 4-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena Saturday night.
The Cyclones are 33-27-3-0 on the season with 9 games to play. Iowa playoff chances continue to diminish as they sit 27-27-7-1.
- Iowa opened the scoring on a breakaway goal from Jake Smith, but the Cyclones would answer later in the first period during a 5-on-3 power play. With several shots being sent toward the net, Wyatt Ege finally found the answer, solving Corbin Kaczperski with a wrist shot wired through traffic. The defenseman's seventh goal of the season tied the game 11:24 into the period.
- Cincinnati scored three goals in the middle period, beginning with a one-timer from Jesse Schultz (21) from the lower left circle to give the 'Clones their first lead of the weekend at 3:42 of the second.
- Lincoln Griffin doubled the lead with his 21st goal of the season on a cross-ice feed into the slot from Dominic Franco, managing to beat Kaczperski on the glove side for the 3-1 advantage.
- Gino Esteves and Kaid Oliver dropped the gloves for a fight. Shortly after, Fedor Gordeev cut the deficit in half on a shot from the left wing that got by Michael Houser to make it 3-2, but just 61 seconds later, Luc Brown converted on a pass from Franco to again establish a two goal lead for the Cyclones. Before the frame ended, Brandon Yeamans and Adrian Beraldo fought. The Heartlanders ended up with a power play, but did not convert.
- Houser continued his great play in net during the third period where her made 13 saves to help hold down the fort, ending a personal four game winless skid.
The Cyclones finish their current five game road trip with a Wednesday night affair against Indy.
