Tulsa Oilers Take a Big Victory over Utah Grizzlies Last Night

March 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers topped the Grizzlies 6-5 at the Maverik Center on Saturday night.

Duggie Lagrone gave the Oilers 1-0 lead 1:48 into the action, finishing a snapshot off a deft feed from newcomer Joe Garreffa. Garreffa followed up with a goal of his own in his debut, driving home a feed from Adam Pleskach that came from behind the net 10:55 into the first period. Mason Mannek made it 2-1 15:15 in, banking the puck off the back of Daniel Mannella on the power play. Mannek followed up 1:31 later, redirecting a left-point shot from Nathan Clurman, knotting the game 2-2.

Trey Bradley gave Utah its first lead of the game 40 seconds into the second period, tipping a blast from Luke Martin through Mannella's five-hole. Alex Gilmour tied the game 3-3 2:01 later, jumping on a Grizzlies' mistake before slamming the puck past Peyton Jones. Jackson Leef restored the Oilers' lead, corralling his own rebound before wristing the puck inside the catcher-side post of Jones. Austin Crossley tied the game 4-4 with a slap shot 11:36 into the second. Garreffa deposited his second goal of the game 15:43 into the second, slapping home a rebound off Jones' mask, giving the Oilers power-play goals in five of their last six outings.

Ethan Stewart sniped Jones with three minutes remaining, bringing the Oilers ahead 6-4. The goal was Stewart's first professional goal and the eventual game-winner. Benjamin Tardif made things interesting, scoring off a right-circle blast with 15 seconds remaining in a six-on-five scenario.

