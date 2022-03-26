Gladiators Tangle with Rush Again Tonight out West

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Atlanta Gladiators (39-19-3-1) seek their fourth straight victory tonight on the road against the Rapid City Rush (31-21-4-5). Atlanta currently sits two games ahead of the second-place Florida Everblades at the top of the South Division standings. The Gladiators are chasing their first division title since 2013.

Scouting the Rush

Rapid City ranks second in the Mountain Division just behind the Utah Grizzlies. The Rush are 6-2-0-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks in which they took two of three games. Dating back to the beginning of that Kansas City Series, the Rush have played in four straight games that have been decided by one goal. Logan Nelson leads a balanced Rush offense with 52 points (19G-33A). Five skaters for Rapid City have recorded over 40 points this season. Lucas Parik has been strong in net for the Rush this season and has tabbed a 13-7-3-4 record, 2.57 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators rallied back (again) and took down the Rush 4-3 in a shootout last night. Atlanta trailed 2-0 heading into the second, but three straight goals from Derek Nesbitt, Mitchell Hoelscher, and Billy Constantinou turned the game around. After Keegan Iverson tied the game for Rapid City, goaltender Chris Nell made nine saves in overtime and then stopped all three Rush attempts in the shootout. Nesbitt provided the lone shootout score for the Glads.

Hitman Hoelscher

After posting a goal and an assist on Friday against Rapid City, rookie forward Mitchell Hoelscher now has tabbed a helper in five straight games dating back to Mar. 15 against Orlando. Hoelscher now has 20 points (5G-15A) in 15 games with Atlanta.

Bates Enlists with Gladiators

The Gladiators signed rookie forward Peter Bates to a Standard Player Contract on Mar. 22. Bates led all of NCAA Division III in scoring this season with 58 points (20G-38A) in 31 games while playing at St. Norbert University underneath Assistant Coach Andy Brandt. Brandt skated six seasons for the Gladiators and currently ranks fifth in all-time Gladiators points and assists, fourth in goals, and second in games played. The 6-foot forward was recently named the 2022 Sid Watson Award winner, an award given annually to the best Division III player in the country. Bates made his professional debut with Atlanta last night against Rapid City.

Nell Yeah!

Last Saturday against Jacksonville, Chris Nell served up a season-high 41 saves en route to a 4-3 win for Atlanta. Last night in Rapid City, Nell led Atlanta to a 4-3 shootout victory with 40 saves, including nine in a scoreless overtime. The Green Bay, Wisconsin native also shut down all three of Rapid City's attempts in the shootout to seal his 14th victory of the season. Nell is the only Atlanta goaltender this season to string together back-to-back 40-save performances. He has won seven of his last eight starts, including his last three.

--

WHEN: Saturday, Mar. 26 at 9:05 PM ET

WHERE: The Monument Ice Arena - Rapid City, S.D.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Rapid City Rush

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

