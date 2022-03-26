ECHL Transactions - March 26
March 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 26, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Dean Moore, D
Maine:
Tyler Ward, F
South Carolina:
Nicholas Blachman, F
Trois-Rivieres:
Cooper Jones, D
Utah:
Quinn Ryan, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Eric MacAdams, F from Adirondack
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Liam MacDougall, F activated from reserve
Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Stephen Desrocher, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee
Idaho:
Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Versteeg, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jackson Chilberg, G added as EBUG
Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Jake Stevens, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Greg Moro, D assigned by Stockton
Delete Justin Woods, D loaned to Texas
Maine:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Mathew Santos, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve
Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve
Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Welsh, F activated from reserve
Delete Gordie Green, F placed onreserve
Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Delete Lukas Parik, G recalled by Ontario
Reading:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve
Delete Mike Robinson, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Francis Thibeault, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Julien Nantel, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Romeo, D activated from reserve
Delete Hayden Shaw, D placed on reserve
Delete Zachary Brooks, F placed on reserve
Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on family leave
Tulsa:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Add Andrew Shewfelt, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dylan MacPherson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Worcester:
Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield
Delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve
