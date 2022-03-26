ECHL Transactions - March 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 26, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Dean Moore, D

Maine:

Tyler Ward, F

South Carolina:

Nicholas Blachman, F

Trois-Rivieres:

Cooper Jones, D

Utah:

Quinn Ryan, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Eric MacAdams, F from Adirondack

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Liam MacDougall, F activated from reserve

Delete Louie Caporusso, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Stephen Desrocher, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Milwaukee

Idaho:

Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Versteeg, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jackson Chilberg, G added as EBUG

Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Jake Stevens, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Luke Nogard, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Greg Moro, D assigned by Stockton

Delete Justin Woods, D loaned to Texas

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Mathew Santos, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve

Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Welsh, F activated from reserve

Delete Gordie Green, F placed onreserve

Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Delete Lukas Parik, G recalled by Ontario

Reading:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve

Delete Mike Robinson, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Francis Thibeault, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Julien Nantel, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Romeo, D activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Shaw, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Brooks, F placed on reserve

Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on family leave

Tulsa:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Add Andrew Shewfelt, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dylan MacPherson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Worcester:

Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield

Delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve

