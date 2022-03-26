Late Overtime Tally Leads Steelheads to 3-2 Win over Wichita

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (33-27-3) scored the game-winner with just 24 seconds remaining in a 3-2 overtime win over the Wichita Thunder (24-29-9) on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,154 fans, the 22nd sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads took control of the tempo for most of the first period and were rewarded while in the midst of a change. Forward Mason Mitchell (17:45 1st) directed a back door play into the net as he snuck behind the defense for the 1-0 advantage. The Thunder pressed back and earned the lone goal of the middle frame, leading to a tight third period. Forward Ryan Dmowski (0:39 3rd) led off with an early strike for the one-goal lead, but the Thunder found one in the back half to force overtime, 2-2. The Steelheads and Thunder see-sawed chances, but defenseman Darren Brady (6:36 OT) took advantage of a miscue and sealed the extra point in the 3-2 overtime win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Darren Brady (game-winner, assist)

2. IDH - Ryan Dmowski (goal)

3. WIC - Jake Theut (37-40 saves)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Darren Brady (D) - first OT winner of his career

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Darren Brady: Brady was the hero on Friday night, earning the winning tally as well as one of two multi-point games. He leads team defensemen in points (25) and is second in goals (7).

- A.J. White: White played a consistent game for his fourth multi-point contest in five games, boasting 12 points (3-9-12) in that time. White has his first-career 60-point season (23-38-61) in 63 games.

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky has been racking up solid performances, winning all three games in the team's streak with 23-save performances in all three contests. He owns 16 wins in 30 games this season.

- Ryan Dmowski: Dmowski added to his run of form with a goal tonight, extending his goal and point streak to three games (7-4-11) since his arrival in Boise. He has 23 points (16-7-23) in 24 games this season between Idaho and South Carolina.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads are back on the winning side, extending their run to three-straight wins during the homestand to take a majority of games in Boise. This is the first win streak by the Steelheads since their season-best five-game stretch from January 26 through February 4, which also included an overtime winner over Wichita. In their recent run, they've powered through shots, boasting 41.33 shots per game while holding opponents to two goals or less in three of four overall contests. The Steelheads have now won four of their last five games since snapping their six-game losing skid.

ATTENDANCE: 5,154 (22nd sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Thunder close their weekend series on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

