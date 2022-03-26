Admirals Steal Two Wins vs. Royals at Home

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Norfolk Admirals, 5-3, Saturday, Mar. 26 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 21 of 25 shots while Admirals goalie Dylan Wells saved 26 of 29 shots.

Reading scored the game's opening goal on a breakaway created by a forced turnover in their own zone. Thomas Ebbing poke checked the puck off of Christian Hausinger's stick, carried the puck in on net and beat Wells' with a dangle to score Reading's sixth shorthanded goal of the season. Ebbing's first of two goals in the game put the Royals ahead up until the final 58 seconds of the opening period. Joe Widmar tied the score for the Admirals on a backhand shot that trickled across the goal line in Flodell's net to tie the game after the first period, 1-1.

The Admirals scored a pair of goals to open the second period to take their first lead in the game. Cody Milan and Chris Harwell jumped Norfolk out to a two-goal lead on a pair of goals which were scored as by-products of strong positioning around Flodell's net. Milan's 13th goal of the season came off of a rebound kicked out from Flodell's left pad and Harwell's fourth goal in his rookie season was a deflection off of a wrist shot from Hausinger.

Kirk MacDonald speaks with the media after the Royals 5-3 lost to Norfolk on Mar. 26, 2022. Video: https://youtu.be/5Zk1LG6oxy0

Reading answered back by scoring the next two goals to tie the score for the second and final time in the game. Thomas Ebbing scored his second goal of the game by lifting a saucer pass feed from Garret Cockerill over Wells' right shoulder as he crashed Norfolk's net. Ebbing's 26th goal of the season took Reading into the final period trailing, 3-2.

With 3:40 remaining in regulation, Patrick Bajkov finished off a tic-tac-toe connection with Trevor Gooch and Mason Millman to tie the game late into the third period. Norfolk, however, took back the lead in ECHL record breaking fashion. With 13 seconds remaining in regulation, Noah Corson threw a shot at Flodell from the corner that squeaked past the Royals' netminder standing against his right post to put Norfolk ahead. The Admirals scored on Reading's empty net off the face-off draw at center ice two seconds later to go as the fastest two goals scored in ECHL history. Norfolk's back-to-back wins closed out the season series against Reading where the Royals held a record of 5-2-2.

The Royals host the Worcester Railers Sunday, Mar. 27th, at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

