Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Idaho

Wichita Thunder goaltender Jake Theut tracks a puck vs. the Idaho Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, plays Idaho tonight for the final time this season.

Tonight is the third of a three-game set at Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads have won the first two meetings, claiming a 7-4 win on Wednesday night and winning on Friday in overtime, 3-2. The Thunder will look to split the series with a win this evening.

Idaho sits in third place with 69 points, two points back of Rapid City for second. Wichita is in last in the Mountain Division with 57 points. The Thunder moved within six points of Kansas City for sixth place with the OT loss.

Wichita appeared in its 14th overtime game of the season last night. The Thunder are tied for first in that category with Florida and Jacksonville. Wichita and Idaho went past regulation for the third time this season. The Steelheads are 2-1 against the Thunder past regulation with all three ending in the OT period.

A.J. White leads the Steelheads with 61 points. Ryan Dmowski is second with 41. Jay Dickman leads Wichita with 52 points. Peter Crinella is second with 47.

