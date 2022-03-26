Game Two of Three Between the Lions and Stingrays Tonight

The first of a three-game weekend series between the Lions and the South Carolina Stingrays was held last night at North Charleston Arena. Despite having several good scoring chances, head coach Éric Bélanger and his Lions were shutout 3-0. With the loss, the Lions fell to fifth place in the North division, just behind the Maine Mariners. It means the team, as of now, is on the outside looking in regarding postseason play.

With only the top four teams in the division able to punch their ticket for the playoffs and a chance to win the Kelly Cup, it makes tonight's game all the more important.

Fans can catch all the action on Flosports.

Players to watch:

Lions defenceman Hayden Shaw returned to the team's lineup last night. He has five goals and 11 assists in 21 games this season.

Stingrays forward Jonny Evans made his ECHL debut last night and had one goal and two assists.

