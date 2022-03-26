Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Blades to Victory
March 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After two consecutive losses decided by a single goal, the Everblades (35-18-6-4) broke through with three in the final period on Saturday night as they defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (35-21-3-2) by a 3-1 score at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
No goals were recorded through the opening period, but the teams exchanged penalty minutes with 12 for the Everblades and 10 on the Jacksonville column. Florida went 0-2 on the power-play and survived three penalty kills prior to entering the locker room scoreless.
The second period saw the same outcome with the two goaltenders putting on a clinic. Blades netminder Parker Gahagen stopped all 15 shots faced while Jacksonville's Charles Williams denied each of Florida's 21 chances. Each side was 0-3 on the man advantage through 40 minutes of action.
The action boosted up in the third period with four combined goals from the two sides. It began just 29 seconds in with a drive from Jake Elmer of the Icemen on a faceoff win. The Everblades tied the game 1-1 on a Dylan Vander Esch (7:24) breakaway as their penalty kill closed. Blake Winiecki went five-hole through Williams for the go-ahead goal to make it 2-1 at 14:43 with assists from John McCarron and Dylan Vander Esch. Alex Aleardi put the Icemen away for good with an empty netter from the neutral zone in the final 45 seconds of play. Gahagen earned the victory in net after blocking 23 of 24 Icemen shots.
The Everblades return home this Wednesday, March 30 for the opener of a three-game set against the Idaho Steelheads. Join us every Wednesday for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long! The action begins at 7:00pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 26, 2022
- Thunder Loses Season-Finale vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Downed in Rapid City - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Fall to Grizzlies in Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Steal Two Wins vs. Royals at Home - Reading Royals
- Iowa Doubled up Saturday vs. Cincinnati, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Bounce Back with Win over Iowa - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fuel Wheel Past Nailers for 5-4 Win Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Blades to Victory - Florida Everblades
- Hawkins Completes Hat Trick with Overtime Game-Winner as Walleye Defeat Americans, 6-5 - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Get a Point in off the Rails Finish - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Suffer Overtime Loss - Allen Americans
- Anthony Repaci Scores OT Winner, as Railers Defeat Adirondack 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Sweet Revenge in South Carolina - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Drop Saturday Night Matchup with Lions - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Get Wild Win on Wild Blueberry Night - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Score with 13 Seconds Left, Sweep Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Finale vs Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 26 - ECHL
- Game Notes: vs Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Host Admirals in Series Finale on Autism Acceptance Night - Reading Royals
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Tonight vs. Idaho - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Tangle with Rush Again Tonight out West - Atlanta Gladiators
- Garreffa Logs Four Points in Debut Win over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Parik to AHL Ontario, Rush Activate Helgesen, Add Arvanitis - Rapid City Rush
- Game Two of Three Between the Lions and Stingrays Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Toledo, 6:15 PM - Allen Americans
- Tulsa Oilers Take a Big Victory over Utah Grizzlies Last Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Gunning for Win in Road Trip Finale - Florida Everblades
- Nazarian Scores Twice to as Icemen Edge 'Blades 3-2 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Valentini Scores a Pair as Admirals Edge out Royals - Reading Royals
- Oilers Defeat Grizz in Wild 6-5 Game - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Overtime Tally Leads Steelheads to 3-2 Win over Wichita - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.