Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Blades to Victory

March 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After two consecutive losses decided by a single goal, the Everblades (35-18-6-4) broke through with three in the final period on Saturday night as they defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (35-21-3-2) by a 3-1 score at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

No goals were recorded through the opening period, but the teams exchanged penalty minutes with 12 for the Everblades and 10 on the Jacksonville column. Florida went 0-2 on the power-play and survived three penalty kills prior to entering the locker room scoreless.

The second period saw the same outcome with the two goaltenders putting on a clinic. Blades netminder Parker Gahagen stopped all 15 shots faced while Jacksonville's Charles Williams denied each of Florida's 21 chances. Each side was 0-3 on the man advantage through 40 minutes of action.

The action boosted up in the third period with four combined goals from the two sides. It began just 29 seconds in with a drive from Jake Elmer of the Icemen on a faceoff win. The Everblades tied the game 1-1 on a Dylan Vander Esch (7:24) breakaway as their penalty kill closed. Blake Winiecki went five-hole through Williams for the go-ahead goal to make it 2-1 at 14:43 with assists from John McCarron and Dylan Vander Esch. Alex Aleardi put the Icemen away for good with an empty netter from the neutral zone in the final 45 seconds of play. Gahagen earned the victory in net after blocking 23 of 24 Icemen shots.

The Everblades return home this Wednesday, March 30 for the opener of a three-game set against the Idaho Steelheads. Join us every Wednesday for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long! The action begins at 7:00pm.

