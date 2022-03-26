Game Day Preview: Americans at Toledo, 6:15 PM

March 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Chad Butcher (right) vs. the Toledo Walleye

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans right wing Chad Butcher (right) vs. the Toledo Walleye(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), took Game1 against the Toledo Walleye on Friday night in Ohio. Branden Troock scored two goals and added an assist to lead the way for the Americans. Puck drop tonight is at 6:15 pm CST. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 6:15 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 30th vs. KC.

Americans Open Series in Toledo with a Win: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, won the opening game of a three-game series against the Toledo Walleye on Friday night by a score of 4-3 in front of a packed house of 7,101 at the Huntington Center. The Americans opened the scoring just 1:41 into the first period as Branden Troock followed up a rebound and found the back of the net for his 18th goal of the season Troock scored a second and added an assist to lead the Americans to their third straight victory. Luke Peressini had another big night for Allen stopping 41 shots to get the win.

Beaulieu Extends Point Streak: Phil Beaulieu assisted on Branden Troock's second goal of the night on Friday to extend his point streak to three games, and four of his last five. Beaulieu finished runner up for ECHL Player of the Week this past week.

Combs Held Off the Scoresheet: Americans forward Jack Combs is approaching two big milestones in his career. He is two points away from 600 (598), and seven goals away from 300 for his professional career. Combs was held without a point on Friday night.

Costello Drops to Third in Scoring Race: Americans forward Chad Costello was held without a point on Friday and is now tied for third overall in the scoring race with 65 points.

Comparing Allen and Toledo:

Allen Americans:

Home: 15-12-2-0

Away: 13-12-4-1

Overall: 28-24-6-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Chad Costello

Assists: (40) Chad Costello

Points: (65) Chad Costello

+/-: (+20) Kris Myllari

PIM: (98) Spencer Asuchak

Toledo Walleye:

Home: 19-9-1-1

Road: 21-8-0-1

Overall: 40-17-1-2

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Toledo Walleye Team Leaders:

Goals: (21) John Albert

Assists: (46) TJ Hensick

Points: (66) TJ Hensick

+/-: (+25) TJ Hensick

PIM: (112) Cole Fraser.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.