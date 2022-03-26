Fuel Wheel Past Nailers for 5-4 Win Saturday Night

WHEELING - After beating the Wheeling Nailers at home 4-1 on Wednesday, the Indy Fuel traveled to West Virginia for a Saturday night matchup. After each team scored within the last 30 seconds of the third period, Seamus Malone scored in overtime to give the Fuel the 5-4 win.

The Nailers had the only one-man advantage of the first period after a tripping call on Indy's Cam Bakker, but Indy killed it off. The Fuel's Darien Craighead and Nailers' Matt Alfaro both received penalties at 16:26, giving the game two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey. The period ended tied 0-0.

Pace picked up in the second period. Christopher Cameron fired a shot past Wheeling goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon to give Indy the lead two and a half minutes in. Just over two minutes later, Alfaro tied it up for Wheeling. Wheeling's Tim Doherty was called for hooking with 4:10 remaining, giving Indy their first power play of the game. Spencer Watson then scored giving Indy the 2-1 lead.

Indy's CJ Eick was called for high-sticking two minutes into the third period, allowing Patrick Watling to tie the game. Wheeling had a 5-on-3 power play after penalties against Jared Thomas and Brycen Martin but couldn't get the puck past Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun. With less than five minutes left in the period, Thomas came out of the box to score on a shorthanded breakaway giving Indy back their lead. Wheeling's Adam Smith tied it up at 17:29 and Jared Cockrell gave them the lead with 30 seconds remaining in the game. With just 12 seconds left, Indy's Malone sent the puck past Guindon, sending the game into overtime.

1:13 into overtime, Wheeling was given a penalty for too many men on the ice. Malone proceeded to score his second goal in a row, giving the Fuel the 5-4 overtime win.

