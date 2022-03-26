Thunder Loses Season-Finale vs. Idaho

Wichita Thunder and Idaho Steelheads fight

BOISE, ID - Idaho scored four times in the first period and walked out with a 9-1 win over Wichita on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Peter Crinella connected for his 25th of the year and Carter Johnson added an assist.

Will Cullen gave Idaho a 1-0 lead just 2:56 into the first. He fired a wrist shot from the right circle that got through Bailey Brkin for his 10th of the year.

At 4:47, A.J. White tallied his 24th of the season to make it 2-0. Mason Mitchell got into the act at 8:41 as he tipped in a shot from Austin Alger that popped over Brkin.

Zach Walker made it 4-0 at 14:02, putting home his own rebound through the slot. Brkin was lifted and Jake Theut came into the game.

In the second, Will Knierim scored on the power play at 6:30. White tallied his second of the night at 13:09 to make it 6-0.

At 17:01, Crinella came off the faceoff circle, cut across the front of the net and beat Jake Kupsky to take away the shutout bid and made it 6-1.

Less than two minutes later, Ryan Dmowski came down the right wing and beat Theut under his right arm to make it 7-1.

Colton Kehler and Dmowski added power play goals in the third period after Nick Minerva was called for a five minute major for fighting.

The two teams combined for 89 penalty minutes, which is a new season-high. Wichita lost five players, who were kicked out of the game.

The Thunder closes their six-game road trip next week with trips to Tulsa and Kansas City starting Friday night at the BOK Center.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

