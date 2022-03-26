Gladiators Downed in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Atlanta Gladiators (39-20-3-1) were defeated by the Rapid City Rush (32-21-4-5) by a score of 5-1 at The Monument on Saturday night. Gabe Guertler netted the lone goal for the Glads midway through the first period.

First Star: Brad Arvanitis (RC) - 45 saves

Second Star: Alec Butcher (RC) - two goals, assist

Third Star: Logan Nelson (RC) - two goals

Rapid City opened up the scoring midway through the first period after Alec Butcher netted one on a wrap-around attempt (10:03).

Atlanta tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period when Josh Thrower fired a wrister from the blue line that deflected to Gabe Guertler who slotted it past the Rapid City goaltender Brad Arvanitits on the rebound opportunity (14:27).

Just two minutes later, the Rush took a 2-1 lead after Zach Court scored from the low slot (16:28).

Rapid City took a 3-1 advantage midway through the second period when Logan Nelson found the back of the net on a one-timer (8:39).

The Rush went up 4-1 late in the second period after Alec Butcher scored on a rebound opportunity (17:22).

Logan Nelson gave Rapid City a 5-1 lead with 11 seconds left in the second period when he scored on a five-on-three power play opportunity (19:48).

Atlanta outshot Rapid City 46-24 on the night and Arvinitis finished the game saving 45 of 46 shots in his direction. Arvanitis earned the win in his professional debut after joining the Rush on Saturday.

The Gladiators take the ice again Sunday night against the Rapid City Rush at 6:05 PM at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

