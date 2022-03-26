Oilers Fall to Grizzlies in Goaltender Duel

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers lost 1-0 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Saturday night.

Chirstian Simeone scored the lone goal of the game with 7.4 seconds remaining in the first period, giving Utah the eventual win.

Trent Miner made 33 saves in his league-leading sixth shutout of the season. Ryan Ruck played great as well, stopping 32 of 33, showing no signs of rust in his first start in the month of March.

The Oilers return home, facing the Wichita Thunder for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the BOK Center on Friday, April 1.

