Royals Host Admirals in Series Finale on Autism Acceptance Night

March 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Jackson Cressey (right) vs. the Norfolk Admirals

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Jackson Cressey (right) vs. the Norfolk Admirals(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Norfolk Admirals Saturday, Mar. 26th at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the ninth and final meeting between the two teams this regular season. The Admirals have won one of their last five games while the Royals have won three of their last five games.

Reading fell to Norfolk in their last meeting, 3-2, on Friday, Mar. 25 at Santander Arena. Ryan Valentini's multi-goal game propelled the Royals over the Admirals on the road backed by strong netminding by Dylan Wells who saved 34 of 36 shots faced. Mike Robinson saved 15 of 18 shots he faced in his professional debut in net for Reading. The Royals are 5-1-2-0 this season against Norfolk and have won four of the last five meetings.

Norfolk opened the scoring on Noah Corson's fifth goal in his last three games. Corson skated with the puck into the Royals' zone and snapped a wrist shot through Robinson's five-hole to score his 16th goal of the season.

Reading answered back minutes later on a tape-to-tape connection between Jackson Cressey and Mason Millman. At the blue-line, Cressey fed a cross-ice pass to Millman who skated in on net and beat Wells with a shot delivered from the right face off circle in Norfolk's zone. Millman's sixth goal of the season sent the game into the second period tied, 1-1.

Royals vs. Admirals 3/25/22 | Highlights: https://youtu.be/ExSc6YAVOH0

Valentini scored his first of two goals in the game to put the Admirals back ahead in the second period. Scoring on their lone power play of the game, Norfolk improved to 3/3 on the man-advantage against the Royals in the team's previous two meetings.

Trailing by one-goal in the third period, Trevor Gooch tied the score with his team leading 30th goal of the season off of a rebound off of Wells' left pad. Norfolk answered back seconds later however to take the lead for good. Valentini forced a turnover at the Royals' blue-line and beat Robinson high, glove-side for his 13th goal of the season.

Wells saved the final three shots he faced in the final ten minutes of regulation to earn Norfolk's first regulation win against Reading this season.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their second of two-straight games against Norfolk. Reading hoists a 36-15-6-2 record with a .678 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .670 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .525 point percentage while Maine jumps into fourth with a .492 point percentage and Trois-Riviéres falls to fifth place with .491 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .433 point percentage in 60 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

AUTISM ACCEPTANCE NIGHT - 3/26/22

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Philipp Grubauer bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Barbers on the concourse

Specialty jersey

Slapshot's birthday/Mascot Madness

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

BATTLE OF THE BADGES - 3/27/22

Badges Game - 11:30 a.m.

First Responders Night

Faith and Family Night

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Team trading cards giveaway

Specialty jersey

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (First Responders)

610 NIGHT/COLLEGE NIGHT - 4/06/22

$6.10 green zone tickets

$5 college tickets

$1 PBR drafts

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.