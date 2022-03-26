Americans Suffer Overtime Loss

Toledo, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost a heartbreaker in overtime 6-5 to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night, ending the Americans three-game winning streak.

The Americans battled back late in the third period to tie the score at 5-5 with goals from Spencer Asuchak (24), his second of the night, and Josh Winquist (11). The game would end on a controversial goal. It appeared that the Walleye interfered with goalie Luke Peressini, on Brandon Hawkins hat trick goal in overtime. The officials reviewed the goal and awarded it to Hawkins ending the game and the Americans all-time winning streak over Toledo (2-0-1).

Jack Combs had a goal and an assist on Saturday to collect the 599th and 600th points of his professional career. His 20th goal in the first period was number 599, and the assist on Asuchak's second period power play goal was number 600.

Game 3 of the weekend series is Sunday afternoon at 4:15 pm CST. The Americans pregame show gets underway at 3:45 pm.

