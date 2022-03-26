Valentini Scores a Pair as Admirals Edge out Royals

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Norfolk Admirals, 3-2, Friday, Mar. 25 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Mike Robinson saved 15 of 18 shots in his first professional start while Admirals goalie Dylan Wells saved 34 of 36 shots.

Norfolk struck first 5:45 into the opening period to take an early lead. Noah Corson skated with the puck into the Royals' zone and snapped a wrist shot through Robinson's five-hole to score his 16th goal of the season, the second highest on the Admirals.

Norfolk's lead was erased minutes later when Reading scored on a set of crisp passing. Jackson Cressey received a pass from Thomas Ebbing and connected with Mason Millman as he skated into Norfolk's zone. Millman barrelled in on Wells' net and beat the 6'2" netminder with a shot delivered to Wells' low-blocker side. Millman's sixth goal of the season sent the game into the second period tied, 1-1.

The Admirals scored the lone goal of the second period on Ryan Valentini's first of two goals in the game. On the power play, Noah Corson set a screen in front of Robinson to block his vision and allow Valentini's shot to go into the back of the net untouched to put Norfolk back up, 2-1.

Kirk MacDonald & Mike Robinson speak with the media after the Royals 3-2 lost to Norfolk on Mar. 25, 2022. Video: https://youtu.be/0LzQfQ5Cgaw

Reading found the back of the net to tie the game halfway through the third period. Trevor Gooch's tying goal for the Royals scored his team leading 30th goal of the season off of a rebound off of Wells' left pad. The tie score, however, lasted for 16 seconds before Norfolk took the lead for good. The Admirals scored on the very next shift off of a Reading turnover at the top of their own zone. Valentini took the puck in on net with Alex Tonge skating to his left, but elected to take the shot himself and beat the rookie netminder high, glove-side for his 13th goal of the season.

Wells saved the final three shots he faced in the final ten minutes of regulation to earn Norfolk's first regulation win against Reading this season.

The Royals host the Norfolk Admirals Sunday, Mar. 26th, at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

